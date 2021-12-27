Shell Asset Management Co. Has $19.43 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 459.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,588,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,634,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 631.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $364.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.54 and a 200-day moving average of $339.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

