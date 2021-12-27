Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

