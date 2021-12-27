Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,773 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,006,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 694,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

