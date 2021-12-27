Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 35,308 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,308 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 243,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 993,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,978 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 789,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 418,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $135.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

