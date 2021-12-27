ShowHand (HAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $51,079.79

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $51,079.79 and $24.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00046585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00214972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

