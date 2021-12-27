Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.30 ($68.88).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €65.66 ($73.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.