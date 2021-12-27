Sigma Planning Corp Buys 278 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWOB stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.