Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 20,551 Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at $174,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

BBW opened at $17.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $282.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $362,113.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,432,611.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,255 shares of company stock worth $3,100,494 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.