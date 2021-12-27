Sigma Planning Corp Has $377,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 72,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $244.79 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.12.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

