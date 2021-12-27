Sigma Planning Corp Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 284,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

EDOW stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

