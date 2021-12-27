Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $748.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

