Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,875 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 42.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in WestRock by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 88,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Truist began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

