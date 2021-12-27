Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,394 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $52.67 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54.

