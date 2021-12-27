Signaturefd LLC Buys 953 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 7.83. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.