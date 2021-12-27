Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $218.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $219.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.36 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

