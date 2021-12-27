Signaturefd LLC Has $67,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 41.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $150.95 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $123.33 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average of $146.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.