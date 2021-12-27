Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 161.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Murphy USA by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 146.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $191.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $119.47 and a one year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.