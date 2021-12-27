Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.