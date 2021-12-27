Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,203 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,882,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX opened at $32.46 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,845,838 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

