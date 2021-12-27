Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 3.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

