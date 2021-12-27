Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SLGN opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.
Silgan Company Profile
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
