SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.43

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,863 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

