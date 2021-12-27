Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires Shares of 2,583 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Cognex stock opened at $77.62 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.23.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

