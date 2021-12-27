Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15,360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 267,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 266,196 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.36 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

