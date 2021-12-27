Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

