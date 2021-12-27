Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,265 shares of company stock worth $22,003,672 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $191.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.66 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

