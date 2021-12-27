Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 816 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC reduced its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 4.6% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastly by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 36.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 378,925 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.