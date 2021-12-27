Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (NASDAQ:DNAD) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 27th

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (NASDAQ:DNAD) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

DNAD opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

