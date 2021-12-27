Sonar Price Hits $0.0077 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded up 40% against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Sonar has a total market cap of $20.74 million and approximately $293,267.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sonar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00062992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.69 or 0.07907716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,422.20 or 0.99892708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00053638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.