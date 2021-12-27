Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $17.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

