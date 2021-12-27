SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $13.65

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $13.07. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $877,000.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.