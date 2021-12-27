Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Southern States Bancshares presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $19.96 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBK. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $7,014,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $10,148,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern States Bancshares

