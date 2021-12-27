Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.60. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. 356,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,092,098. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

