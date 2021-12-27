SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0026

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $27,356.40 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,900,874 coins and its circulating supply is 10,667,235 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

