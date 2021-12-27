SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Lessened by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,806. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $298.59 and a 1-year high of $365.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.20 and a 200 day moving average of $350.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

