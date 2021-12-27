SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $45,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $118.36 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $119.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average is $111.54.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

