SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $169.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average of $167.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

