SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3,726.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

