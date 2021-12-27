Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 122 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $143.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.