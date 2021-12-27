Spectrum Management Group LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after buying an additional 387,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,317,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 150,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,014,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 157,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $875.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.79. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

