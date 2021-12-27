Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 1,554 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3,984.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

