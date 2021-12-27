Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $278.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

