Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

