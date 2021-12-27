Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

SPXSF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $205.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.64. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $152.20 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

