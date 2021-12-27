Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.71.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,641. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

