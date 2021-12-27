ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 154,078 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,078 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Hudock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $30.82.

