ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $31.86 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 899,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.