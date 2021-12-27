ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 488 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $153.63 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day moving average is $170.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.