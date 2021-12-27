Stafi (FIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.32 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Stafi has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002563 BTC on major exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and $4.32 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00230952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.00554001 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00081194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

