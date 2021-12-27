Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 45,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 141.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 93,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,902 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 985.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

