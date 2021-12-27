Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

